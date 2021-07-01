Hector Ó hEoghagáin's brother Freddie has died

Hector Ó hEoghagáin's brother Freddie has sadly died.

The news was shared this morning on the social media of Hector’s podcast, The Hen House, which he hosts alongside Tommy Tiernan and Laurita Blewitt.

It read: “So it's with a sad heart that we bring the news of the sudden passing of Hector's brother Freddie.

"He was the star of many great adventures and tales that were told on this podcast over the last year.

"As a mark of respect to Freddie and his family in Ireland and Denmark, there will be no episode from the Hen House this week.

"Memories and smiles will stay with us forever...Rest in Peace now Freddie."

Friends and fans shared their condolences in the comments.

One person wrote: “Deepest condolences to you and your entire family, such is the power of your storytelling on the podcast that we feel like we know Freddy.”

While another said: “Desperately sorry for your loss. Your wonderful brother definitely knew what he meant to you-so very very sad for you.”

The Irish presenter’s mother Triona sadly passed away in 2015 and he lost his father 30 years previous.