'Heavy traffic' reported in capital as Dublin's Port Tunnel remains partially closed

'Heavy traffic' is reported on the northside of the capital as the Port Tunnel remains partially closed to motorists.

The tunnel, which connects Dublin Port with the north of the county and the M50, was originally closed in both directions due to an incident in the tunnel.

It has now reopened its southbound bore. It is understood the tunnel will not be fully reopened until a least 7pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted earlier that it is responding to an incident involving an "unsecured load on a HGV."

Emergency services attended the scene but it is understood there were no serious injuries.

We're responding to an incident in the Dublin Port Tunnel involving a unsecured load on a HGV. Northbound bore currently affected

As a result of the incident, the five axle truck ban for the city centre has been lifted.

AA Roadwatch warned that tailbacks on some of our busiest roads could become even more common as they said today's collision highlights vulnerabilities in the road network.

Some of the 200,000 people who commute into the city every day poured off the motorway onto nearby smaller roads not capable of handling such large volumes.

“There simply just is not the capacity to lose one of those major arteries and cope without these consequences,” explains Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer Affairs at AA Roadwatch.

As schools returned to normal this week and the busy Christmas season approaches, collisions like this will put particular strain on the infrastructure.

“Between now and Christmas when the traffic is at its worst and as the evenings go in, I’m certain there will be at least three or four more mornings when massive traffic congestion occurs and we wind up having these conversations,” he said.

Mr Faughan said Ireland is in a "uniquely vulnerable situation" as "events that are shrugged away in Copenhagen or Amsterdam and places like that" cause chaos on Irish roads.

“Sometimes it will be a crash, sometimes it will be traffic, often it will be weather.”

It is understood there are no proposals to address the issue, while chair of Fingal County Council’s Strategic Planning and Infrastructure SPC, Cllr David Healy said the committee have not looked at ways to alleviate congestions when incidents such as these occur.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the only option in these situations is to wait it out while Gardaí carry out examinations and clear the scene.

