'Heavy traffic' reported in capital as Dublin's Port Tunnel remains closed after 'incident'

The Port Tunnel is currently closed in both directions due to an incident, gardai have said.

The tunnel, which connects Dublin Port with the north of the county and the M50 is closed until further notice.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted that it is responding to an incident involving an "unsecured load on a HGV."

We're responding to an incident in the Dublin Port Tunnel involving a unsecured load on a HGV. Northbound bore currently affected @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/zbTLyofdb8 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 29, 2018

As a result of the incident, the five axle truck ban for the city centre has been lifted.

AA Roadwatch are also reporting "very heavy on some northside routes due to Port Tunnel closure."

The 5 axle truck ban is now lifted in the City Centre, following the closure of the Port Tunnel earlier due to an incident — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 29, 2018

