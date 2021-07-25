Heavy thunderstorms on the way as Met Éireann issue weather advisory

The heatwave was nice while it lasted – but it is about to give way to heavy showers which will possibly be thundery across the country tomorrow.

Met Éireann has issued an advisory for heavy thundery showers for all areas of the country tomorrow.

It said that “a cold front crossing the county on Monday afternoon will bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers. Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding. Areas most at risk are Leinster and east Munster later Monday afternoon and evening.

Read More

"Heavy showers with the risk of thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday.”

The sunny, warm weather held up today for the Munster and Connacht senior football finals, with 2,500 people attending the Kerry v Cork football match at Fitzgerald Stadium, while 18,000 attended the Galway v Mayo game in Croke Park.

However, “the hot dry spell of weather has come to an end”, said Gavin Gallagher, forecaster at Met Éireann.

He said that the week ahead will be unsettled, with heavy thunder showers and temperatures returning to average for the time of year.

In the east of the country tomorrow, the day will start warm and dry until midday, when a cold front will pass from the west of the country bringing thunder showers across the country.

Heavy downpours are expected, “probably the heaviest of these and the most prolonged will be through east Munster, and Leinster and in the afternoon and evening,” said Mr Gallagher.

All areas are liable to see heavy downpours, with cooler air than last week. It will be warmest in the east of the country, with temperatures hitting 23C, and 17 to 18C nationwide.

Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding.

There will be “localised flooding in a few places, most likely east Munster and Leinster”, particularly in areas of hard ground after the week of dry weather.

On Tuesday, the day will start with bright spells, turning largely cloudy with scattered showers spreading across from the west.