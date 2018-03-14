Heavy rainfall brings flooding to many parts of the country

Heavy rainfall across parts of the country has caused localised flooding in many areas.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Kildare and Wicklow until midnight.

RTE reports that a number of homes in the Rathdrum and Kilmaconogue area have been hit with flooding tonight. In Kilkenny the local authority issued a flood warning for Thomastown and Inistioge.

***Flood Alert Thomastown and Inistioge***

There are now indications that Thomastown and Inistioge may flood. Locals are advised to make the necessary preparations. — Kilkenny Council (@KilkennyNotices) March 14, 2018 In Dublin the River Dodder has burst its banks and DFB are at the scene on the Orwell Road. Heavy rain led to the river overflowing its banks around 8.30pm.

Cork County Council also issued a flood warning in Mallow and Fermoy. As a precaution flood barriers in Mallow & Fermoy have been erected - possible flooding Park Road in Mallow this evening may result in its closure. While some localised flooding there is no expectation at this time of flood risk to properties or businesses in these areas. pic.twitter.com/j2FKFrfAcz — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) March 14, 2018 AA Roadwatch has also warned of a number of roads which are affected by flooding in Tipperary, Kilkenny and Cork.

In Kilkenny people are advised to avoid Freshford and take the N77 via Ballyragget instead. In Thomastown near Moanroe Cross the road is impassable, as is the Thomastown/Instigoge Road.

In Cork part of the Mallow Road is closed due to flooding.

In Wicklow the road is impassable at the Roundwood/Sally Gap Road according to the AA.

Flooding is affecting several routes, esp in the Clonmel & Tipperary Town areas of Tipperary, around Freshford & Thomastown in Kilkenny & the Roundwood area of Wicklow.



Latest updates at https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE pic.twitter.com/kovaORswHN — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 14, 2018 Persistent and heavy rain is due to continue for much of the night with an ongoing risk of flooding. Rain will continue to be persistent and heavy in parts of Leinster and east Munster this evening. The rain will tend to more intermittent elsewhere. There is an ongoing risk of localised flooding. Strong and gusty southeasterly winds will continue to ease from the southwest. pic.twitter.com/i3x5Z3jReC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 14, 2018

