Wednesday 14 March 2018

Heavy rainfall brings flooding to many parts of the country

A Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place

Picture taken at Ballsbridge bridge tonight by Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys
Picture taken at Ballsbridge bridge tonight by Labour Senator Kevin Humphreys
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Heavy rainfall across parts of the country has caused localised flooding in many areas.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Kildare and Wicklow until midnight.

RTE reports that a number of homes in the Rathdrum and Kilmaconogue area have been hit with flooding tonight.

In Kilkenny the local authority issued a flood warning for Thomastown and Inistioge.

In Dublin the River Dodder has burst its banks and DFB are at the scene on the Orwell Road.

Heavy rain led to the river overflowing its banks around 8.30pm.

Cork County Council also issued a flood warning in Mallow and Fermoy.

AA Roadwatch has also warned of a number of roads which are affected by flooding in Tipperary, Kilkenny and Cork.

In Kilkenny people are advised to avoid Freshford and take the N77 via Ballyragget instead.

In Thomastown near Moanroe Cross the road is impassable, as is the Thomastown/Instigoge Road.

In Cork part of the Mallow Road is closed due to flooding.

In Wicklow the road is impassable at the Roundwood/Sally Gap Road according to the AA.

Persistent and heavy rain is due to continue for much of the night with an ongoing risk of flooding.

