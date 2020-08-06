'Heavy hearts' as animal sanctuary closes doors after 37 years

One of Ireland's most popular animal sanctuaries has confirmed it is closing its doors after 37 years.

Lynne Archer of Collon Animal Sanctuary in Co Louth said on the animal shelter's Facebook page: "It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce that after 37 years that Collon Animal Sanctuary is closing our doors.

"It has been an extremely hard decision that's been looming for the last while due to financial and health reasons.

"So as of the 31st of August 2020 Collon Animal Sanctuary will be no longer be in a position to care for the animals.

"While we have been working hard behind the scenes to rehome the animals in our care we still have a small number that now need your help.

"Operating as a non-kill shelter we are urgently appealing for rescue offers for the six dogs still in our care, they really deserve a chance. Please see individual profile cards about the dogs."

She said that in addition to the dogs they have "two goats, a snake, guinea pigs and cats that will need rescue or home offers".

"We are very grateful to have had the support of Westgate Veterinary Hospital with the various species of animals we have had in our care over the years, ranging from our beautiful boy Max, the lynx who lived to a great age of 16yrs, then all the dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, foxes, snakes etc," Lynne added.

"We hugely appreciate everyone's generosity over the years, we have had wonderful support from too many to mention.

"Its breaking our hearts but sadly we just feel it's time."

Irish Independent