Heavy downpour leads to partial collapse of Dunnes Stores ceiling in Dublin

A prolonged intense downpour caused a partial collapse of sections of a ceiling at Dunnes Stores in Cornelscourt in Dublin as thunderstorms hit the East Coast this afternoon.

Flash flooding in several areas of Dublin followed a series a cloudbursts over the city.

Shoppers in the huge Dunnes Stores retail building captured video of the water streaming from the ceiling. It was followed by some sections of roof panels giving way under the weight of the water.

Dunnes Stores Cornelscourt earlier this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/7o25Dsyk1K — Cabinteely Life (@CabinteelyLife) August 21, 2021

On the northside, a shopper at a garden centre north of Finglas told Independent.ie that the downpour was hitting the roof of the building with such intensity that customers were unable to hear each other speak.

“It was like a monsoon. The noise of the rain hitting the roof was absolutely ferocious. We weren’t able to talk to staff members it was so loud,” said shopper John Spencer.

Local roads in the area were partially flooded.

Dublin Fire Brigade reported responding to flash flooding, including going to the assistance of a household hit by flooding in Rathfarnham. In Raheny, flood waters caused manholes to overflow.

Met Éireann reported a weather station in Phoenix Park in Dublin recorded more than 10 millimetres of rainfall in a single hour during the afternoon.

Forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock told Independent.ie said: “There were quite a lot of thunderstorms around during the afternoon which caused intense and heavy rainfall.

“East coast and particularly North East Leinster were affected. The intensity of the rain would mean significant accumulations of water leading to flooding in places.”

However, for hurling fans the news was that the thunderstorms will have faded away long before the All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park tomorrow afternoon.

“A nice day is expected with a mix of clouds and sunny spells and it will be warm,” he said.