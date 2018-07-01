Measures are being taken by Irish Water to conserve water supplies as high temperatures and drought and near-drought conditions are expected to continue over the coming days.

What time, how long and what areas: All you need to know about the water restrictions today

As Irish Water appeals to customers to reduce their usage of water, here's all you need to know about the water restrictions coming into effect on Monday.

How long will water restrictions last?

Temperatures are expected to fall this week but will stay above 20C for most of the country. Irish Water said they will review and monitor the situation regularly but it is expected that restrictions will continue for the foreseeable future as demand continues to outweigh supply in several parts of the country.

What areas will be affected by water restrictions?

Many parts of the country are already facing restrictions and extending those restrictions will be reviewed by Irish Water on Monday morning.

Areas including Kilkenny, Longford, Athlone, Galway, Louth and Kerry have all been affected so far.

Other areas identified as being “at risk” include Cork, Wicklow, Limerick, Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Clare, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal, Galway, Roscommon, Laois, Kerry, Waterford and Offaly.

The demand for water in the Greater Dublin Area has already overtaken supplies leading to night time restrictions and reduced water pressure in the region.

What times are the water restrictions in place?

At present reduced pressure for the regions affected will start at 10pm each night and finish at 6am each morning until at least Monday. This is likely to be extended but will be confirmed by Irish Water when teams meet on early next week.

What parts of the country are affected by the hosepipe ban?

Currently, the Greater Dublin Area is the only area affected by the ban on the use of hosepipes which comes into effect on Monday.

Under section 56 (16) of the Water Services Act 2007 a hosepipe ban can be legally enforced.

The ban will last for the entire month of July and Irish Water has listed a number of uses that are forbidden including:

Watering a garden

Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming pool or paddle pool

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of commercial purposes)

The use of water for filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application

The ban applies to Dublin as well as parts of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

Will there be fines for people who are found to breach hosepipe bans?

It is understood Irish Water will be using metres to track water usage by those suspected of using excessive amounts and in breach of the ban. Fines of up to €125 will be issued.

What can you do to reduce water usage?

Irish Water has provided a number of tips for its customers on how reduce water usage and conserve supplies.

Choose to have a shower rather than a bath.

Have a shorter shower – an average of 10 litres is used per minute while taking a shower.

Turn off the tape when brushing your teeth or shaving – This would help save up to six litres of water per minute.

Consider only flushing the toilet when absolutely necessary or adding a toilet cistern bag to reduce the amount of water after every flush.

Fix any leaking taps or leaking toilets in your home.

Online Editors