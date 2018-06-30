A nurse who endured 42C temperatures in her hospital room as she recovers from surgery has said patients are suffering inhumane conditions due to a lack of air conditioning.

'We're all suffering' - Nurse who endured 42C temperatures in hospital room slams conditions

Sinead Johnson (48), from Ballybunion, Co Kerry, said the lack of air conditioning or fans, windows that open fully or even cold drinking water in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) during the heatwave was unacceptable.

"I’d never let a ward be run like this," said the former director of nursing at a private facility.

"It’s no different than putting a puppy into a car [in a heatwave] and shutting the door."

Ms Johnson said she was plugged into a machine and could not leave her bed.

"We’re all suffering. The woman beside me is 80 and she was crying last night. She said the heat is killing her," Ms Johnson said.

Ms Johnson has been at recovering from complications to bowel surgery at the older wing of the hospital for the past eight weeks.

But she said the past week has been unbearable as the first official heatwave in more than 40 years has left the country sweltering in temperatures hovering around 30C.

Despite this, she said the hospital did not make any contingency plans to provide air conditioning or even fans to patients who are bed-ridden before the heatwave struck.

“It’s like an oven in here,” she told the Irish Independent yesterday.

“I’ve had no sleep for the past six nights,” she said, adding that even the water cooler broke down last night, forcing patients to drink what she said was ‘lukewarm’ tap water.

Fortunately, Terry Kelly, owner of Kelly RAC, heard of her plight on RTÉ Radio One’s ‘Liveline’ programme yesterday and had employee Fintan Meaney install a mobile air conditioner in her room.

Mr Meaney said sourcing a mobile air conditioning unit was akin to the ‘bread shortage’ that took place during last winter’s ‘Beast from the East’ snow storm in which shop shelves were denuded of bread as people stockpiled it to last them through the storm.

But he was able to track one down through a kindly customer who agreed to forsake his own unit for Ms Johnson until he could get a replacement next week.

Mr Meaney said the temperature in Ms Johnson’s room was a blistering 42C when he installed the unit last night.

“I put it up to full power and the room temperature dropped ten degrees in ten minutes,” he said.

Ms Johnson said she was grateful for the kindly offer. But she said it was the other patients she is concerned about.

“I didn’t want it for myself,” she said. “It’s horrendous.”

Along with the discomfort, she said the hot and humid conditions in the hospital are a breeding ground for bacteria.

“This is an environment that clearly breeds infection. Of course, it’s putting people’s lives in danger,” she added.

A spokesperson for UHL said: "Management is acutely conscious of the discomfort the hot weather is causing our patients and staff.

"UHL has deployed eight mobile air cooling units to older wards in the hospital and has been trying to source additional appropriate equipment."

