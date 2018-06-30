TWO elderly women claim they have had no running water for more than a month and have had to boil bottled water to wash themselves.

'We have had no running water for five weeks' - frustration for elderly neighbours

Next-door neighbours Marie McDonald (78) and Margaret Massey (74), from Smyth’s Gardens, Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, said they had to fill a kettle and bring it to the bathroom upstairs each day.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Marie says she has had no running water for around five weeks, but has had water pressure issues since March.

Irish Water said it had been liaising with residents over water pressure issues, but was unaware of the two women having no water until Thursday.

The water utility company said the problem stems from a leak on an ageing water main that supplies their homes.

Marie explained she has to fill a basin with water bought from the supermarket to wash her dishes, while also having to do two runs upstairs – one with boiling water and another with cold water – every time she wants to wash.

The toilet cistern has to be filled with bottled water.

“I’m upstairs with a kettle of water at the sink. I had to do that when I was 14,” she said.

“Now I’m 78 and I’m back doing it again.”

Both ladies said they had to visit family for showers too.

“She goes to her family and I go to my daughter in Sallynoggin for a shower,” Margaret said.

“I have a son that works until maybe 10 at night, he comes in so tired and he has to go up to Sallynoggin for a shower too.”

In a statement issued last night, Irish Water said there was a stop-gap measure set to be put in place until the bigger work on the main is undertaken and completed.

They said that this was due to take place in August.

“Irish Water is working with its partners Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council to provide customers with an alternative water supply and bottled water was given to customers today, a water tanker is also in place outside the properties.

“A repair crew is on site today to carry out interim measures prior to the longer term pipe replacement project taking place. This work is currently ongoing,” Irish Water said.

