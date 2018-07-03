Met Eireann has said that the warm weather which the country has been basking in over the last two weeks will continue into next week.

Met Eireann has said that the warm weather which the country has been basking in over the last two weeks will continue into next week.

We could get used to this - Met Eireann says sun set to last for at least another week

In its latest seven-day forecast Met Eireann said that the "dry, warm and settled spell will persist into the early days of next week."

Today will be another warm, dry and sunny day throughout the country with high temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees. It will be a similar situation tomorrow, though some southern counties will experience isolated showers during the afternoon.

Thursday will see a bit of a change to parts of the country with "cloudier, hazier conditions from the northwest during the afternoon" and mostly "cloudy conditions with odd spot of drizzle in northern and western parts of Connacht and Ulster will yield maximum temperatures of just 15 to 18 degrees Celsius."

However, the southern and eastern parts of the country will experience high temperatures of 25 degrees.

Friday will see a return to sunny conditions nationwide and will remain throughout the weekend though "the odd light shower" is a possibility.

Not all good news

With no significant rainfall forecast over the next five days, a Status Yellow drought warning remains in place.

The drought warning will remain in place until July 6 – though farmers and livestock owners are worried it could be extended still further.

As a result of the lack of rainfall, Irish Water has initiated a hosepipe ban in the Greater Dublin Area from Monday that will run until the end of July.

The utility warned that further water restrictions are likely to affect other parts of the country.

It also said the country is now in a crisis situation as it battles to conserve water during the hot weather.

The warm weather has also seen an increase in the number of people presenting to emergency departments with serious sunburn.

Dr Jim Gray, an emergency medicine consultant at Tallaght Hospital, is urging people to exercise caution during the good weather as it can have serious ramifications on your health.

Online Editors