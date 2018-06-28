"We are operating on a knife-edge," the general manager of Irish Water has declared.

'We are operating on a knife-edge' - Irish Water appeals to public to conserve water usage

Water schemes are under increased pressure nationwide as the country battles with temperatures in the low thirties.

Temperatures topped 30C in parts of the country yesterday – and are expected to rise again today.

Drought conditions are threatening many parts of the country and around 10,000 customers are affected by water restrictions, with around 7,000 of them in Kilkenny.

Donegal, Galway, Limerick and Mullingar have been identified as areas most at high risk, while Longford, Laois and Westmeath are also affected by restrictions.

In the Greater Dublin Area, the amount of water in storage is 20pc below target.

Some 160 days of water is available for extraction from the Poulaphouca Reservoir in Co Wicklow. There should be 200 days available at this time of year.

While demand has stabilised in the Greater Dublin Area, it is still "critically high" and putting enormous pressure on the system. The utility’s drought management team is meeting daily, and is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country. It said in many of its schemes, supply and demand was already under pressure.

Speaking on RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, Irish Water General Manager Eamon Gallen said their conservation appeal is having an effect and he pleaded with customers to continue to conserve water usage. He encouraged people to refrain from watering their lawns, to be careful of running taps, to spend less time in the shower and to turn the tap off while they are brushing their teeth.

"We are confident we can get through this," Mr Gallen said.

"But if things get worse we will have to revise our thinking.

"We are monitoring it everyday and we are keeping track."

Mr Gallen said schools have been urged to turn off water, once they close for holidays, and he added that services like Dublin Bus have reduced their washing schedule for the buses.

He said that the water network in many areas of the country is not able to cope with extremes in weather.

Online Editors