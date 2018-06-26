Water restrictions in Dublin may be 'unavoidable' as country basks in sunshine

Irish Water has warned that water restrictions will become unavoidable as demand in the greater Dublin area rose again last night.

The utility has said that demand has risen to "concerning levels." Supply and demand was "already under pressure" it said and that the sustained spell of warm weather has "exacerbated" the situation.

Irish Water can produce 610 million litres of water per day in the Greater Dublin area. Last summer, an average of 565 mega litres of water were consumed, per day. Whereas last Friday 602 million litres were consumed, this had risen to 600 million litres overnight by Monday which, "leaves no margin of supply over demand." A number of areas throughout the country have already experienced restrictions and outages, including Skerries in north Dublin, while Donegal and Mullingar have been identified as at-risk areas.

"This is a very serious situation," Irish Water corporate affairs manager, Kate Gannon, said. "Every effort the public make to conserve water will benefit them and their community." "If demand does not decrease we will start to see homes and businesses on the edge of the network in the Greater Dublin Area experience shortages, as happened in Skerries in recent weeks. The longer this continues, the more people will be at risk of shortages and outages.”

"Our Drought Management Team are monitoring the situation daily across the country but if everyone can take these simple steps, it will help us to manage supply and demand," she added.

