WATCH: Youths cool down in the heatwave by jumping, diving and back-flipping from bridge
As temperatures soar during the heatwave, these thrill-seeking young people are going to extreme lengths to cool down.
Sunseekers are basking in temperatures of more than 30C and the public have flocked to parks and beaches to make the most of the good weather.
While the sunny climes have many of us reaching for fans and ice-creams these friends have different ideas.
They were seen jumping, diving and back-flipping off bridges into Dublin's canals, while onlookers watched.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Fire crews battle raging blaze in housing estate as temperatures show no sign of cooling
- 'The heat is mad, pure sunshine, but I'd rather it to the rain' - Irish man walking 557km across Ireland in heatwave for a good cause
- Irish Water lowers water pressure in Dublin at night, warns almost 100 supplies nationwide 'at risk'