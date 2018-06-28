As temperatures soar during the heatwave, these thrill-seeking young people are going to extreme lengths to cool down.

As temperatures soar during the heatwave, these thrill-seeking young people are going to extreme lengths to cool down.

WATCH: Youths cool down in the heatwave by jumping, diving and back-flipping from bridge

Sunseekers are basking in temperatures of more than 30C and the public have flocked to parks and beaches to make the most of the good weather.

While the sunny climes have many of us reaching for fans and ice-creams these friends have different ideas.

They were seen jumping, diving and back-flipping off bridges into Dublin's canals, while onlookers watched.

Online Editors