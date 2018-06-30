More tourists are coming to Ireland than ever before - but what exactly do they think of our little island?

More tourists are coming to Ireland than ever before - but what exactly do they think of our little island?

Watch: 'Everything is a bit narrow and tiny compared to Germany'- Tourists have their say on Ireland

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office this week show that overseas visitor numbers grew by 273,000, up 7.6pc on the same period in 2017.

Independent.ie spoke to people from Australia, France, Germany and across the United States about their quintessential Irish experiences this summer.

Everyone had a good word to say about the Emerald Isle, but they did have a few bones to pick also.

Watch these visitors outline what they like (and dislike).

Online Editors