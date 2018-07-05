WATCH: Aerial footage shows the dramatic extent of fire raging in Slieve Bloom mountains

Dramatic footage of a major gorse fire that began yesterday in the Slieve Bloom mountains in Co Offaly has emerged.

A spokesperson for Offaly Fire and Rescue Service said that helicopters are still present at the scene to spread water on to the fire.

"We have two crews out on the bog on the mountain from Offaly Fire Service and Laois have another two crews out covering another section of the fire. There's a helicopter dropping water on the hot spots and an Air Corps helicopter on the way," Clive Duke from Offaly Fire & Rescue told Independent.ie.

"It's likely to be the largest gorse fire in the country at the moment."

Mr. Duke said the fire is still blazing but had "died down" since yesterday afternoon.

"It's died down compared to yesterday, thankfully the weather conditions are a bit more favourable today," he said.

"There's some cloud cover and not a huge amount of wind so we're trying to keep it contained and let the helicopters do their job.

The fire is said to have began yesterday afternoon and spread rapidly due to temperatures reaching up to 26C in the area.

Online Editors