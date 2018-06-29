'There's a definite possibility' - Met Éireann's Joanna Donnelly says Ireland's heading for record-breaking temperature today

Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly says the west of Ireland is gearing up for a record-breaking day, based on early morning temperatures recorded at Shannon.

Yesterday was the hottest June day on record since 1976, with Shannon Airport reaching 32 degrees in the evening.

However, that record may be shortlived.

This time yesterday, the temperature at Shannon was 15 degrees, and today, the temperature is at 16.8 degrees.

Anthony and Sinead O’Farrell from Glenealy County Wickow with their dogs Gus and Millie in Ballina County Tipperary Pic:Mark Condren Aoife Robinson 2 & her mother Jill Robinson both from Ratoath enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach , Dublin Photo Gareth Chaney Collins Sophia Lavrinovica 2 from Blanchardstown enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Diarmuid Earley (4) from Kildare enjoying the good weather Photo Gareth Chaney Collins Sisters Savannah (6 1/2) and Maddison Bradley (5) from Bunclody enjoy the fine summer weather on the beach in Courtown Co. Wexford. Picture; Gerry Mooney People enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Kate Ryan with her Shitzu dogs Prince William & Prince Harry enjoying the good weather Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

"There is a definite possibility that record will be broken," Joanna Donnelly told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"We'll wait and see. Either way, it will be a sunny day. Temperatures elsewhere will be widely over 30 degrees and between about 25 and 28 degrees in eastern and southern coastal counties."

Tomorrow will see something of a change with the chance of showers along the west coast, while temperatures are expected to gradually decline into next week.

Tomorrow there is something of a change, it will be mostly dry and hazy sunshine but there is a chance of a shower along the west coast, just the west coast.

"Although temperatures still high, they'll be starting to decline somewhat. A little uncertainty lingering over Monday, but overall again a warm and sunny day.

"The further outlook into the early days of next week is for continuing warm weather but not as hot as it was this week, with more manageable temperatures. For today though, we're watching those highest temperatures."

A Status Yellow high temperature weather warning remains in place until 9pm tonight.

Online Editors