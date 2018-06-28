'The high pressure is not breaking down - we're in for more dry, warm and sunny weather next week too' - Met Éireann
- Temperatures topped 30C in parts of the country yesterday
- 'The next two days, it is going to be as warm, if not warmer' - forecaster
- Department of Agriculture issues a status red warning for forest fires
- 'We won’t be upgrading to a status red or a status orange' - Met Éireann
There is no sign of Ireland's heatwave abating - as forecasters are now predicting the sizzling temperatures to continue into next week.
It was initially believed that the unusual hot spell would break over the weekend, but Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly explained this morning that there is no sign of the current high pressure "breaking".
Temperatures topped 30C in parts of the country yesterday – and are expected to rise again today.
Speaking on RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, Ms Donnelly said the temperatures will be "marginally higher" today as they're "starting from a higher base" overnight.
"It will be another hot and sunny day today with temperatures jumping over 30C once again," she said.
"Today, we are starting at a marginally higher base and temperatures will be marginally higher because they're starting from a higher base.
Road Safety Alert: Our gritters are on standby to deal with melting roads in the blazing sunshine. Gritters can be used for hail and in this case shine!— Mayo County Council (@MayoCoCo) June 26, 2018
Please be aware and drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/W28Q45FA1K
"We can expect 31C, maybe even 32C inland, likely in the same places that experienced higher temperatures yesterday.
"There will also be a light, easterly wind that will moderate a little later, but it will be overall a dry, warm, sunny, hot summer's day with sea breezes along the coasts," she continued.
"Tonight, the temperatures will be between 13 and 15 degrees as well, and it will be the same tomorrow after another hot and sunny day.
"It will be another warm and sunny day on Saturday and Sunday, as the high pressure is not breaking down.
"So it's another day pushed out - we were looking at uncertainty but the latest model shows its set to continue with more dry, warm and sunny weather next week too."
In fact, the mercury is set to rise even higher today and tomorrow, building on the 31C high recorded yesterday at Shannon Airport.
“The next two days, it is going to be as warm, if not warmer,” Met Éireann told the Irish Independent.
While breezes were keeping the east coast of the country relatively cooler, it reached 27.9C in the Phoenix Park in the capital.
Have you checked in on vulnerable family, neighbours or friends? How are they coping with the #heatwave? Make a quick phone call or send a text.— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018
Remember some medications need to be kept at a certain temperatures. While it’s not usually a problem it might be this week. pic.twitter.com/37PjtEjqPU
Forecasts for today suggest highs of 30C, while tomorrow it could reach 32C in places, close to the hottest temperatures on record for the country. In 1887, temperatures reached 33.3C in Kilkenny.
Irish holidaymakers in destinations such as Tenerife and Gran Canaria might have been disappointed to learn temperatures at home were higher than the resorts.
Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) had to battle several forest fires in the Dublin Mountains.
Among the areas where blazes broke out was the Lead Mines in the south of the county.
There was also a fire at Glendoo Mountain, which caused DFB to urge drivers to stay away from the area of Military Road.
The Department of Agriculture has issued a status red warning for forest fires. It said in a statement this status was the highest level and was rare in Ireland, and it replaced a status orange warning which had been in effect since last Thursday.
The warning was to indicate the dangerous possibility that fire could spread rapidly in these conditions once ignited.
“[It] may give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfire development and spread, particularly in dead grasses, and low-moisture shrub fuels like gorse and heather.”
People who own forest lands have been advised to implement fire prevention plans, and to be prepared for the likelihood of fire outbreaks on or around their property.
Farmers were also advised to exercise caution in relation to the use of machinery around hay meadows.
Yesterday Met Éireann said a status yellow warning remained in place for heat, advising people to take all the necessary precautions, such as using sun cream and staying hydrated.
“We won’t be upgrading to a status red or a status orange.
“Obviously people should use common sense when out in the sun.”
The status yellow warning would remain in place until Friday, a spokeswoman said.
Irish Water yesterday urged people to conserve supplies.
There was particular concern in Co Longford, where water restrictions were put in place in some areas.
Bulk water containers were deployed to Granard Kill cemetery, where there were queues during the evening.
The amount of water in storage to serve the Greater Dublin Area is 20pc below target.
Some 160 days of water is available for extraction from the Poulaphouca Reservoir in Co Wicklow. There should be 200 days available at this time of year.
While demand has stabilised in the Greater Dublin Area, it is still “critically high” and putting enormous pressure on the system. The utility’s drought management team is meeting daily, and is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country. It said in many of its schemes, supply and demand was already under pressure.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- Temperatures hit 30.8C with 'no change foreseeable for next few days'
- Ministers given notes and told how to speak publicly about heatwave
- Fire crews slam people opening fire hydrants as temperatures soar
- Met Éireann prepare for possible red weather warning as inland areas soar to 32C
- Battle of the tar: Motorists warned of 'slick and dangerous' melting road surfaces as temperatures soar