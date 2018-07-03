A massive rescue operation was deployed on Monday evening after two girls drifted out to sea on an inflatable lilo off the coast of Wexford.

A massive rescue operation was deployed on Monday evening after two girls drifted out to sea on an inflatable lilo off the coast of Wexford.

Six people rescued after lilo drifts out to sea at popular Wexford beach

The RNLI and Dunmore East Coast Guard responded after two local women raised the alarm shortly after 8.30pm at Duncannon Beach.

Four men swam out to rescue the girls but also required help in getting back to shore.

The father of one of the girls who drifted out had reached the inflatable airbed but got into difficulty while bringing one of the girls back to shore.

Both were dragged under as a result and the man “was treated for hypothermia and for drifting in and out of consciousness," according to the RNLI.

The girl was also treated after “consuming a considerable amount of water” during the ordeal.

A number of locals got involved in the operation.

While the father and daughter came into difficulty getting back, a kayaker and windsurfer joined the RNLI and coast guards efforts.

Another man who had witnessed the events unfold from his home also came to the aid of the six people who were rescued.

Hugh Burke, Fethered RNLI Deputy attributed the success of the operation to the efforts of the locals who got involved.

"Time was of the essence this evening and from the raising of the alarm, to the local efforts to get to the scene to help, right through to the administration of casualty care.

“With thanks to a huge community effort this evening, a tragedy was averted and we would like to commend all those locally who played their part in bringing the six people to safety,” he added.

He cautioned the use of lilos which he said were designed for pools and not for use in the ocean.

“We would ask the public to remember that inflatables such as lilos are designed for pools and not the open sea where they can be easily swept out by offshore winds and lead you into difficulty.”

Online Editors