Sales of suncream soar as heatwave continues

SALES of suncream have soared by a whopping 147pc as Ireland continues to sizzle in a record-breaking heatwave.

CarePlus Pharmacy revealed that sales of suncream have not only soared by 147pc since the hot weather began in mid-June but each of its community pharmacists have noted a surge in people seeking advice for sunburn, heat rashes and heatwave related conditions.

Incredibly, CarePlus have also noted that sales of fake tan have soared by 50pc - indicating those who are sun-shy don't want to look miss out on the semi-baked heatwave look!

Irish hospitals revealed this week there has been an explosion in the number of people attending emergency departments with severe sunburn and heatstroke.

In Dublin and Limerick, teens attended with third degree burns from overexposure to the sun - one of whom had blisters so bad he had to be given painkillers and may face the future prospect of plastic surgery.

Ireland’s leading chain of independent community pharmacists said the number of sun-related issues over the past few weeks has been astonishing.

Micheál McVann of CarePlus pharmacy in Westport said sunscreen sales have focused on products offering massive protection.

“We have noticed a real surge in demand for high factor products, such as factor 50 or factor 30, which means that most people are getting the message about protecting their skin from the sun,” he said.

"However, some people are presenting to the pharmacy after the damage is done, expecting a miracle."

"After-sun products can help, but the best treatment is not to exposeyour skin to risk. Suncream should be applied regularly, with a minimum of factor 30, and allowed to dry for 20 minutes before exposure to the sun”, said McVann.

Pharmacists have been placing major replacement orders with cosmetic companies for high factor sunscreens. The Irish Cancer Society says 11,000 people per annum develop skin cancer in Ireland.

On average, almost 30 people a day are now being detected with various types of skin cancer.

Irish pharmacists have now offered the following advice for people to stay 'sun smart':

Wear factor 30 or higher for adults, factor 50+ for children

Avoid the midday sun, when the rays are at their strongest

Wear a hat

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

If you have any questions, ask your pharmacist for advice

The advice was offered as Ireland faces at least another week of glorious summer weather.

However, Met Éireann warned that there is no prospect of a return to the searing temperatures of 32C witnessed last week.

