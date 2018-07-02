Multiple people with serious sunburn have sought help from emergency departments during the heatwave, a consultant has said.

Rising numbers of people attending hospital for serious sunburn as doctor advises public to slather on suncream and avoid alcohol

While many of us are enjoying soaking up the sun, Dr Jim Gray, an emergency medicine consultant at Tallaght Hospital, is urging people to exercise caution during the good weather as it can have serious ramifications on your health.

He said that these patients included workers and sunbathers who were not wearing tops.

Speaking on RTE Radio One, he said that people with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and heart conditions are the “most vulnerable.”

Dr Gray said that headache, nausea, dizziness, confusion, vomiting are symptoms of the body getting dehydrated, and he noted that most of these can be treated outside hospitals.

He recommends "having a cool bath" or resting in a "cool place" if you are feeling unwell after being in the sun.

He has suggested that people should minimise the alcohol consumption, switching instead to regular sips of water and other non-alcoholic drinks.

Sun-seekers who want to bask in the good weather are advised to use an SPF 50 every two hours and to wear a hat and sunglasses.

Ireland is set to experience another week of glorious weather, with temperatures expected to reach up to 27C

“These conditions persist on the forecast horizon - ten days from now. The temperatures will range in the mid-20s, and there’s practically no rainfall,” a forecaster from Met Eireann said.

Robin Larkin, 9, left and Lucy Shields, 10, from Donnycarney play in the water at portmarnock beach. Picture credit; Damien Eagers

Met Eireann has issued a country wide status yellow warning for drought or near drought like conditions, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 28 degrees on Wednesday, with Leinster enjoying the warmest weather.

It will be slightly cooler on Tuesday but the mercury is still set to reach up to 22C, slight showers and drizzle are expected in South Leinster and Munster.

Our Mediterranean-like weather is set to continue into the weekend, with temperatures of 24C on Friday, it will be warmest along the east coast.

We're in for more sunshine and dry weather on Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures of up to 26C.

Online Editors