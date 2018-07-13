THOUSANDS of households across Dublin and Wicklow will be hit with water restrictions from 10pm to 5am from Monday.

THOUSANDS of households across Dublin and Wicklow will be hit with water restrictions from 10pm to 5am from Monday.

Revealed: The areas that will be hit with water restrictions from Monday

Irish Water says restrictions across more than 30 areas stretching from Bray in Wicklow and north to Finglas in Dublin will have night-time supplies reduced to a trickle in a desperate effort to conserve water.

The move was needed to “protect future water supply for homes and businesses and avoid widespread outages in the autumn”, it said.

They will be in place for at least a week.

Areas around major hospitals will not be affected, with the utility saying the need for restrictions was balanced with how much water could be saved.

It also warned that day-time restrictions could be introduced at a later date. It has given schemes a 0 to 5 risk rating, with levels 0 to 3 seeing no day-time restrictions.

All affected areas are subject to a Level 2 restriction, which means there will be a reduction in pressure at night-time, which will allow water to reach the ground floor of a two-storey house.

“Most customers will experience low night-time pressures, but no loss of supply,” it said, but warned: “Supply to some customers on high ground and at remote end of networks may reduce to trickle at kitchen sink during those periods. In multi-storey buildings, customers may experience low night-time pressures depending on their building pumping and storage system.”

Read More: Water restrictions to be introduced across Greater Dublin Area next week

It also said that if Level 3 restrictions were imposed, they will be in force from 10pm to 5am, and extended to 9pm to 7am as required.

Level 4 and 5 would impact on supply during the day.

Speaking about this move, Irish Water Engineer and Corporate Affairs Manager, Kate Gannon said:

“Introducing restrictions was an option that Irish Water hoped could be avoided because of the inevitable impact on homes and businesses. The decision to lock down the restrictions to these areas was not taken lightly.

“Irish Water are very grateful to the public and businesses for the efforts that they have made to conserve water. We are appealing to everyone to continue to conserve water to avoid any increase or extension of the restrictions.

“We will continue to monitor the situation. These restrictions will remain in place for one week and then be re-assessed.”

Anyone with supply issues should contact Irish Water on 1850 278 278.

The following areas will be subject to restrictions:

City Centre North and South

Smithfield

Phibsboro

Drumcondra

Cabra

Whitehall

Finglas

Beaumont

Marina

Eastwall

Inchicore

Crumlin

Ballyfermot

Kimmage

Walkinstown

Chapelizod

Ranaleagh

Rathgar

Ballsbridge

Donnybrook

Sandymont

Ringsend

Clondalkin

Lucan

Tallaght

Templeogue

Ballyboden

Rathfarnham

Dalkey

Killiney

Ballybrack

Shankill

Cabinteely

Bray

Online Editors