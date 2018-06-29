Revealed: Ireland's most popular ice creams during the heatwave

As Ireland basks in a week-long heatwave, one thing that the majority of the nation love is an ice cream to cool themselves down.

Throughout the week, many supermarket freezers have been emptied out by the afternoon, as sunseekers rush to pick up their favorites.

HB have predicted that a whopping 2 million ice creams will be sold during the heatwave- that's 11 ice creams per second. The company are expecting an estimated 1,000 ice creams to be sold every minute by the weekend.

The iconic Iceberger has been revealed as HB's most popular ice cream, with more than one being devoured every second.

Next up is classic Brunch, with almost 50 being purchased every minute in shops across Ireland.

Head of marketing at Unilever, Paul Kelly, said the ice cream boom is down to the nation being "ice cream enthusiasts".

"We know Irish people are massive ice cream enthusiasts, however, its undeniable that when the mercury rises it brings out the super fan in all of us," he said.

"Chilling out, cooling down and enjoying your favourite HB ice cream whether it be an Iceberger, Brunch, Cornetto, Calippo or Maxi Twist is undoubtedly one of the best ways to beat the heat this summer."

In Tesco stores across the country, classics such as the Iceberger and Brunch remain in the top sellers, but shoppers are also optioning for healthier ice cream options.

"As a result of this week’s heatwave, Tesco has seen sales of ice cream double across the week," a Tesco spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"Despite plenty of choice, Irish consumers remain traditional in their ice cream preferences with classics such as Iceberger, Brunch, Magnum Classic, Twister and Cornetto products within the top selling products both in multipack lollies & single formats.

"However more health conscious consumers are opting for the low calorie and high protein ice cream, Halo Top, which is fast becoming a favourite low calorie treat."

Meanwhile, local ice cream vendors across the country are also seeing a boom in ice cream sales.

Corkonians appear to enjoy honeycomb ice cream the most, according to Sundays Ice Cream and Coffee Bar in Kinsale.

"Our most popular flavour is honeycomb, with cookies and cream a close second place," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

Murphy's Ice Cream, who have locations in Dingle and Killarney in Kerry as well as Dublin, said their Irish sea salt flavour remains a customer favourite.

In Tipperary, Scoops Ice Cream Parlour said that any one of their twenty flavours could be the most popular on a given day.

"A few of the most popular in our shop are mint, chocolate, honeycomb, cookies and cream, bubblegum and tropical sorbet," they told Independent.ie.

"Also classic ice cream flavours like vanilla and strawberry are still very common."

