Rain is on the way but temperatures are still set to reach 25C in the coming days

Much-needed rain is on the way but the heatwave looks set to continue as temperatures are expected to reach up to 25C in the coming days.

As water levels plummet, Irish Water has been forced to issue a hosepipe ban for the rest of the month and many parts of Ireland were declared to be in "absolute drought" last week, following consecutive days without rainfall.

Met Eireann has confirmed that some rain is on the way but it's not time to pack away the suncream and sunglasses just yet as we will still enjoy tropical temperatures.

Forecaster Joan Blackburn told Independent.ie: "Tuesday is going to be similar to today, temperatures will be around 22 to 25C in a lot of areas but in Ulster and northern Connacht it will be cooler, around 17C.

"It is going to be generally dry overall, with a mix of hazy conditions, it will be very sunny in the south in particular."

She said that we will see a change in the weather from Wednesday.

"There will be a shift in the weather system from Tuesday evening and we could see temperatures begin to fall down.

"It will be between 16 to 19C in Ulster and some parts of Connacht, it will be warmer in the south, reaching up to 2-0C.

Katie Doherty and Eleanor Quaine from Longford enjoy the summer weather and the atmosphere at Groove Festival at Killruddery House, Bray. Photo: Tony Gavin

"We can expect some showers and they will be particularly heavy in the west and north of the country.

"On Thursday and Friday it will be around 16C in he north and north-west, so we will see more typical temperatures.

"There will be more scattered showers across the country," she said.

Ms Blackburn added that the weekend is set to be dry and sunny overall, although there may be some light showers in the west and north.

Temperatures are still set to reach the low to mid-twenties on Saturday and the high teens on Sunday, those in the south and east of the country will enjoy the warmest weather.

Online Editors