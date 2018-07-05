'Please stay away' - emergency services tackling major gorse fire across Slieve Bloom mountains

The public have been urged to stay away as emergency service continue to battle raging gorse fires.

A major gorse fire began on Slieve Bloom in Co Offaly and spread rapidly.

Emergency services are at the scene and they have asked people not to come to "have a look."

Offaly Fire & Rescue Service shared dramatic aerial footage of the scene of Facebook as they issued the warning.

They advised: "In case you have any doubt of the extent of the fire in the Slieve Blooms please have a look at this video.

"Please please please stay away from the area. DO NOT TRAVEL to "have a look".

A spokesperson for Offaly Fire and Rescue Service said that helicopters are still present at the scene to spread water on to the fire.

"We have two crews out on the bog on the mountain from Offaly Fire Service and Laois have another two crews out covering another section of the fire.

Offaly Fire and Rescue Service are working with Coilte and the Air Corps to bring the fire under control Photo: Offaly County Council

"There's a helicopter dropping water on the hot spots and an Air Corps helicopter on the way," Clive Duke from Offaly Fire & Rescue told Independent.ie.

"It's likely to be the largest gorse fire in the country at the moment."

Mr. Duke said the fire is still blazing but had "died down" since yesterday afternoon.

"It's died down compared to yesterday, thankfully the weather conditions are a bit more favourable today," he said.

"There's some cloud cover and not a huge amount of wind so we're trying to keep it contained and let the helicopters do their job."

The Defence Forces has deployed Air Corps heli assists for the sixth day in a row to try to stop the spread of wildfires, they have responded to requests in Dublin, Wicklow, Limerick, Cork, Tipperary and Offaly.

Using specialised equipment they have dropped approximately 30,000 litres using specialised equipment.

A status red weather warning remains in place for fires and Coilte has asked the public to "be very careful around all forests this weekend and do not light any fires or BBQs."

Online Editors