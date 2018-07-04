As scorching temperatures continue, Irish nudists are calling for more nude beaches across the country.

As scorching temperatures continue, Irish nudists are calling for more nude beaches across the country.

'Nobody is out to offend anyone' - Irish nudists call for more nude beaches across the country

Speaking on Ocean FM this morning, Pat Gallagher of the Irish Naturist Association claimed that there are several “unofficial nude bathing sites” around Ireland.

As of now, Ireland just has one official nudist beach and bathing area - Hawk Cliff in Dalkey, Co Dublin.

"In Sligo there have been two that have been used for many, many, many years," Mr Gallagher said.

He also speculated that there are some nudist beaches in Donegal, "given the coastline that's there".

Gallagher has said that his organisation is “in consultation” with one or two county councils to increase the number of nude bathing sites across the country.

He said that he has been aware of the nudist bathing spots for the past fifty years in the country, and defended the practice of nude bathing, saying that no one should be offended by it.

“Nobody is out to offend anyone and nobody should be offended by a nude body.”

Online Editors