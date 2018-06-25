Monday was officially the hottest day of 2018 as the temperature hit 27.5C in Carlow.

Monday the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures top 27C

The heat shows no sign of letting up today, though Met Éireann has said there will be a few isolated showers in some areas of the country.

A nationwide warning was issued at 6am on Monday and will be valid until 9pm on Friday. Irish Water has warned that it may have to implement water restrictions as the country is set to swelter in a 30C heatwave this week.

Ross and Alvin Deasy, Douglas in their elaborate head wear at Cork's Long Table Dinner 2018. Photographer: Joleen Cronin Aine O'Connor, Cork City Lord Mayor Cllr. Mick Finn with Lorraine Maye, Cork Midsummer Festival at Cork's Long Table Dinner 2018. Photographer: Joleen Cronin South Mall in Cork city is transformed into an elegant outdoor dining area for over 420 guests at Cork’s Long Table Dinner, as part of Cork Midsummer Festival Photographer: Joleen Cronin South Mall in Cork city is transformed into an elegant outdoor dining area for over 420 guests at Cork’s Long Table Dinner, as part of Cork Midsummer Festival. Photographer: Joleen Cronin Gareth Lee and Rebeka Herczeg, Dundalk, enjoying the heatwave at Blackrock beach in Co Louth. Picture:Arthur Carron Gareth Lee, Rebeka Herczeg and Alicia Hearty, Dundalk, enjoying the heatwave at Blackrock beach in Co Louth. Picture:Arthur Carron Sophie Turley, age 4, Forkhill, enjoying the heatwave at Blackrock beach in Co Louth. Picture:Arthur Carron Cormac Toner, age 4 and his sisterNiamh, age 7, Dromiskin, enjoying the heatwave at Blackrock beach in Co Louth. Picture:Arthur Carron Niamh Toner, age 7, Dromiskin, Co Louth, enjoying the heatwave at Blackrock beach in Co Louth. Picture:Arthur Carron Twins Abagail and Amy McKeever, age 9, Dundalk, enjoying the heatwave at Blackrock beach in Co Louth. Picture:Arthur Carron Three and a half year old Arthur Russell from Bayside, pictured as he explores the shallow water at Burrow beach in Sutton. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 22/6/18 Three and a half year old Arthur Russell from Bayside, pictured as he explores the shallow water at Burrow beach in Sutton. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 22/6/18 Brothers, Eoghan [2] and Donagh O Leary [4] from Artane pictured enjoying the sunshine at Burrow beach in Sutton. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 22/6/18 Two year old Eoghan O Leary from Artane, pictured as he plays in the shallow water at Burrow beach in Sutton. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 22/6/18 Five year old Grace Devine [right] from Marino pictured with her sisters Martha and Jane both 2 years old as they enjoy the sunshine at Burrow beach in Sutton. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 22/6/18 Twins Martha and Jane Devine from Marino [2] pictured with their older sister Grace [5] as they enjoy the sunshine at Burrow beach in Sutton. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 22/6/18 People enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Roly the Tibetan terrier & Kate O'Callaghan from Sutton enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Diana Hurdoyal 1 from Portobello enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Gallagher Brothers (L to R) Conor 4 & 3 Alex both from Maynooth enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Roly the Tibetan terrier & Kate O'Callaghan from Sutton enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Tanya Cross from Sydney performs on a tightrope whilst enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Nadia Montero orignally from Mexico City but now living in Portobello enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Sasha Olsson from Gothenburg Sweden enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Mayara Agappes orignally from Sao Paulo Brazil but now living in Kilmainham enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Maria Gallerdo originally from Spain but now living in Dundrum and Laura Gonzalez originally from Spain but now living in the city centre enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins People enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins People enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins People enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

The utility has urged householders and businesses to conserve water as supplies are now at serious risk in the greater Dublin area, as well as Donegal and the midlands, particularly in Athlone and Mullingar, parts of Offaly and Kilkenny. The Dublin region alone is currently using 600 million litres of water a day, which is close to the maximum level of water that can be treated on a daily basis.

Mum Maggie & 4 yr old Maja cooling off in the sea in Westport Mayo. Pic Paul Mealey

Irish Water may introduce night-time water restrictions. It was also the hottest day of the year across the water in England as temperatures soared to over 29.4C in London.

Ailish Smyth, Dunlaoghaire pictured enjoying the Summer Sun at The Body and Soul Festival at Clonmellon, Co. Westmeath. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Sunseekers on both sides of the Irish Sea have been warned that pollen levels will continue to remain at very high levels. Restrictions

At the Big Toddle for Barnardos sponsored by Toddlebox.ie at Airfield House were Seren Doherty (4) and Fiadh Ward (3) © Patrick Bolger

"If demand consistently meets or exceeds supply, there may be water outages in the greater Dublin area as Irish Water manages the network and tries to minimise the impact on homes and businesses.

"Irish Water's drought management group has been meeting regularly to assess at-risk supplies that include the midlands - particularly Athlone and Mullingar - parts of Offaly, Kilkenny, parts of Donegal and the greater Dublin area, where demand for treated water almost meets supply availability regularly," Irish water said in a statement.

Currently, the supply of untreated water in reservoirs serving the greater Dublin area - the Varty reservoir at Roundwood and the Poulaphouca reservoir in Co Wicklow - are "reasonable and we do not see shortages at present". However, if the current dry spell continues, "they may come under pressure later in the year".

"The main pressure is on treated water capacity, which, along with our treated water storage, can meet the normal daily range of demands at present. "However, in the recent dry spells, we have seen a significant increase of the order of 20-30 million litres per day, which reaches and occasionally exceeds our maximum production capacity. This is not sustainable on a long-term basis without some management action," said the utility.

Met Éireann has said temperatures are set to climb steadily in the coming days as the heatwave takes hold.

