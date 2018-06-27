Met Eireann have said that temperatures have exceeded 30C in parts of the country today and that things will remain hot, sunny and warm with 'no change foreseeable for the next few days'.

Met Eireann have said that temperatures have exceeded 30C in parts of the country today and that things will remain hot, sunny and warm with 'no change foreseeable for the next few days'.

Met Éireann: Temperatures 'in excess of 30C' with 'no change foreseeable for next few days'

Earlier today Met Éireann said due to blazing temperatures already witnessed across the country, there's a chance the mercury could creep upward to 32C, as we edge closer to Ireland's record 33.3C temperature in 1887.

On Met Eireann's website, a number of weather stations around the country reported temperatures of 30C at 5pm.

They included Athenry, Gurteen and Mount Dillon.

Shallow mist & fog patches clearing soon after dawn. Dry with hazy sunshine today in light easterly breezes. Very warm or hot during the afternoon, with highs of 26 to 30 generally, but sea breezes will keep temperatures in the low 20s especially near southern & eastern coasts. pic.twitter.com/PQMSJck16g — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2018

The lowest at 5pm was Malin Head, where the temperature is a comparatively chilly 18C at 5pm.

In a tweet this afternoon, Met Eireann said: "Hot and sunny with temperatures in excess of 30 degrees in places. Cool sea breezes at the west coast and onshore light easterly winds in the east and south making it feel cooler there. No change foreseeable for the next few days."

Yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded at Shannon Airport (28C).

If temperatures peak beyond 30C, Met Éireann could introduce a red weather warning.

Clodagh Howley Mulhall 5 and Katie George Brennan 3 having fun in Loughshinny Pic: Mark Condren Sophie Ducasse (5) having fun in Skerries Pic:Mark Condren Lauren Chaney and her brother Darragh enjoying the sun on Bull Island Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Gaving fun on Skerries beach Photo: Mark Condren Cael Skehan enjoying the weather on Bull Island Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins President Michael D Higgins. Photo: Gerry Mooney Priya Murphy Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins A temperature scale on a beach shows high temperatures during a heat wave. Lucia Pivarci enjoying the weather on Bull Island Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins HOT: Sunbathers at Brittas Bay yesterday. Photo: Neil Carson Michelle Moore & Maura Lynskey enjoying the good weather on Bull Island, Dublin Photo Gareth Chaney Collins Gallagher Brothers (L to R) Conor 4 & 3 Alex both from Maynooth enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Roly the Tibetan terrier & Kate O'Callaghan from Sutton enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Mayara Agappes orignally from Sao Paulo Brazil but now living in Kilmainham enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins People enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Currently a yellow warning is in operation but a red status would mean those whose health is at risk, such as asthmatics or the elderly, would be advised to take action, like staying indoors.

Earlier today forecaster Aoife Murray said: "There is a chance we could get to 32C. Inland areas, such as Clare, Galway city, Mayo and Limerick, are expected to be the hottest today,"

Clear and sunny skies from our Satellite images ☀️ pic.twitter.com/cMGL9WnyoI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 27, 2018

"And there's a chance of 30C for the rest of the week in those areas. But it probably won't get there in Dublin or anywhere on the east coast. The further inland we go, the hotter it's getting as the heat is travelling across the land, but the closer you go to the coast, the cooler it is and the east is one of the cooler places to be due to its proximity to the coast."

But not everyone is enjoying the weather and those with health issues or older people are advised to take advantage of cooler temperatures in the morning or to visit the coast.

Met Éireann advised early morning as the best time to enjoy a walk because by evening time the land has soaked up most of the day's heat and temperatures will remain stifling.

"Go out in the morning early," Ms Murray said. "Cover up and wear light layers. Don't forget the sunscreen and a hat and just be mindful to stay out of the sun, especially in the afternoon when there's more chance of being sunburned."

The Department of Agriculture issued a red forest fire warning yesterday afternoon as the heatwave continues.

The Irish Asthma Society also issued a warning, with hayfever sufferers facing high record pollen levels.

Government ministers have been given speaking notes and told how to speak publicly about the heatwave as soaring temperatures continue to rise across the country.

In a leaked memo, seen by Independent.ie, ministers were told to tell people to “enjoy the weather” but “heed the advice” of agencies warning about the dangers of the record heat.

Among the “top lines” provided to ministers are suggested comments on water conversation along with advice on taking care of older and vulnerable people during the heatwave.

The politicians were told to tell people to conserve water by taking shorter showers and ensuring dishwashers and washing machines are fully loaded.

Irish Independent