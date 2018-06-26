The mercury is set to rocket all over Ireland this week - with Met Éireann saying the country could see it's second highest temperature ever recorded.

The mercury is set to rocket all over Ireland this week - with Met Éireann saying the country could see it's second highest temperature ever recorded.

Met Éireann says Ireland could reach 'second highest temperature ever' in coming days

A Status Yellow high temperature warning is in place until 9pm Friday and yesterday was officially the hottest day of 2018 as the temperature hit 27.5C in Carlow.

Meteorologist Siobhan Ryan said temperatures could hit 31C in some parts over the next few days. "We could be looking at the second highest ever temperature in Ireland before the week’s end," she said.

“There has only been a handful of times where temperatures here have just exceeded 30C." The highest temperature ever recorded was back in 1887, when the mercury reached 33.3C in Co Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, Irish Water has warned that it may have to implement water restrictions as the country is set to swelter in a 30C heatwave this week. The utility has urged householders and businesses to conserve water as supplies are now at serious risk in the greater Dublin area, as well as Donegal and the midlands, particularly in Athlone and Mullingar, parts of Offaly and Kilkenny.

The Dublin region alone is currently using 600 million litres of water a day, which is close to the maximum level of water that can be treated on a daily basis. Irish Water may introduce night-time water restrictions.

Online Editors