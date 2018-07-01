Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow high-temperature warning for Munster and Leinster as temperatures are expected to sizzle again today.

Met Éireann issues weather warning for Munster and Leinster - and there's some bad news for the west

The national forecaster says temperatures in excess of 27 degrees are expected in parts of the two provinces.

The warning will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

However, the west of Ireland will experience some cloudy periods today and "the odd spots of rain or drizzle".

Temperatures will range between 17 and 23 degrees across Connacht.

Heatwave temperatures will return tomorrow with top temperatures to reach 26 degrees.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow drought warning has been issued as "little or no rain" is forecast for most areas over the coming week.

Drought or near-drought conditions are expected to develop widely across Ireland.

The warning is in place until midnight, July 6.

The national outlook for the rest of the week predicts warm or very warm temperatures with the odd shower.

Irish Water has confirmed that a water conservation order will come into force from Monday across the Greater Dublin Area to protect supply and avoid the need for restrictions.

Those who flout the ban will be subject to a fine of €125.

Online Editors