Met Éireann extends Status Yellow weather warning as heatwave set to 'exacerbate' drought conditions

Met Éireann has extended a nationwide Status Yellow weather advisory until Friday as the heatwave looks set to last well into July.

The warning was updated at 7pm this evening and will remain in place nationwide until Friday, July 6.

"The mostly dry and warm weather will continue across Ireland for the rest of this week and through next week as well, thus exacerbating drought conditions," the national forecaster said.

The Department of Agriculture said there was a serious risk of fires throughout the country and a Condition Red warning has been extended until noon on Friday.

Meanwhile, a national hosepipe ban is to come into effect from 8am this Friday, Irish Water confirmed this evening.

The ban, already in place across much of the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) since last Monday, will be extended to all areas due to low water levels.

Ireland looks set to sizzle in the record-breaking heatwave for another week at least.

The country has seen a whopping increase in the sale of fans, suncream and prosecco during the prolonged spell of hot weather.

CarePlus Pharmacy revealed that sales of suncream have soared by 147pc since the hot weather began in mid-June

Figures supplied to Independent.ie from Tesco for last week show sales of beer have surged by 62pc, and sales of cider are up 116pc.

Those who like to celebrate the high temperatures with a glass of fizz on the patio have pushed sales of Prosecco up by 110pc, while sun worshippers are also quaffing gallons of gin in the heat (up 124pc).

Online Editors