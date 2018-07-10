Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow drought warning for the country until Friday

Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow drought warning for the country until Friday

Met Éireann extends drought warning as expected rainfall 'won't be enough'

The warning will now remain in place until 2pm on July 13.

Ireland is expected to receive some rainfall this week but it “won’t be enough,” according to Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh.

“There will be a little bit of rain, but not enough to break the drought,” she said.

However, the weather is more “changeable” and there might be showers around the corner.

“It’s gradually turning a little more changeable as the Atlantic takes control over our weather,” Walsh said.

“There could be more rain around next week.”

Today will mostly be a dry day coupled with ample sunshine, with occasional showers and top temperatures of 22C-25C.

It’s expected to be cloudier in the north and northwest parts of the country.

Wednesday will see many more clouds, with “patchy outbreaks of rain.”

Thursday and Friday are yet again expected to be dry days, as day time will be a mix of cloudy spells and bright sunshine.

Online Editors