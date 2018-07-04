A learner driver who was stopped by gardai for driving in the bus lane has blamed Ireland's heatwave for having no 'L' plates displayed.

A learner driver who was stopped by gardai for driving in the bus lane has blamed Ireland's heatwave for having no 'L' plates displayed.

Learner driver stopped by gardai blames Ireland's heatwave for lack of 'L' plates

The driver was also unaccompanied at the time and told gardaí "the hot sun burned my 'L' plates off.

Gardai didn't buy this excuse, however, and issued a fixed charge notice.

As of 2016, the failure to display an L plate or tabard can result in a fine of €60 - €90, and up to four penalty points.

Online Editors