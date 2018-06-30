As temperatures continue to soar, the demand for electric fans has skyrocketed, with sales increasing by 2,000pc in some cases.

As temperatures continue to soar, the demand for electric fans has skyrocketed, with sales increasing by 2,000pc in some cases.

'It's amazing how drastically the weather changed' - demand for fans soars by 2,000pc during heatwave

Many businesses throughout Ireland are completely sold out of fans, with frustrated customers being turned away at every turn.

Currys PC World told the Irish Independent/the Herald that its fan sales have increased by 2,000pc this week compared to the same week last year.

It also expects this number to increase further over the weekend.

Clodagh Howley Mulhall (5) and Katie George Brennan (3) having fun in Loughshinny Pic: Mark Condren Sophie Ducasse (5) having fun in Skerries Pic:Mark Condren Lauren Chaney and her brother Darragh enjoying the sun on Bull Island Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Gaving fun on Skerries beach Photo: Mark Condren Cael Skehan enjoying the weather on Bull Island Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins President Michael D Higgins. Photo: Gerry Mooney Priya Murphy Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins A temperature scale on a beach shows high temperatures during a heat wave. Lucia Pivarci enjoying the weather on Bull Island Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins HOT: Sunbathers at Brittas Bay yesterday. Photo: Neil Carson Michelle Moore & Maura Lynskey enjoying the good weather on Bull Island, Dublin Photo Gareth Chaney Collins Gallagher Brothers (L to R) Conor 4 & 3 Alex both from Maynooth enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Roly the Tibetan terrier & Kate O'Callaghan from Sutton enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Mayara Agappes orignally from Sao Paulo Brazil but now living in Kilmainham enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins People enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

“The recent heatwave has seen the demand for fans surge and we would expect this to continue right through the weekend as the predicted spell of good weather continues," said Currys PC World spokesperson Declan Kenny.

"At Currys PC World we have a range of fans on offer this weekend both in-store and online with up to 50pc off," he said.

In the mid-lands, where temperatures have exceeded 30C, store owners have described the demand for electric fans as "madness".

"We must have sold about 60 today alone and are currently all out of stock," said Ronan Brett of Brett's Hardware in Mullinahone, Co Tipperary.

"We put in another order for our supplier in the UK and they had only six left. They should be coming to us later today.

"I've never seen the likes of it. The demand for them is just incredible, but as a business you have to may hay when the sun shines.

"There's just as much of a demand with kid's swimming pools – we're all sold out but we'll have them back in on Monday morning. "

Mr Brett added that the weather is a stark difference to the impact that Storm Emma had in Tipperary just several months ago.

"It's amazing how drastically the weather has changed in just a matter of weeks.

"During the snow, we had a huge demand for heaters and candles – now it's fans and swimming pools - madness," he said.

Online Editors