Haze and clouds will result in hot, humid and muggy weather this weekend.

It's about to get hot and steamy... humid high 20s 'will feel less manageable'

The heatwave looks set to continue this weekend and into next week, according to Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh.

While we won't get blistering temperatures of 30C plus, as witnessed across the country over the past fortnight, the mercury will continue to hit the high 20s, she said.

The downside is it will feel much steamier than it has as the level of humidity jumps from around 40pc to 70pc or 80pc.

"We'll still get warm temperatures but the high 20s will feel less manageable," she said.

"And instead of wall-to-wall blue skies, we will have more cloud and hazy conditions."

However, there will still be sunny spells during the week, with the best of the sunshine in the east, south and midlands.

Nights would also be warm and clammy with overnight temperatures in the low to mid-teens, she added.

"It will make the nights more uncomfortable," Ms Walsh said.

"Nothing will drop below 11C."

Rainfall

Although there is no substantial rain in sight for at least the next week, we can expect some sporadic drizzle and patchy showers kicking in by midweek.

Meanwhile, today will see a mix of sun and cloud with some drizzle expected along western and northern coasts.

The southern and eastern coasts could also see sea mist or fog rolling inland for a time.

Temperatures will remain warm, from around 22C in coastal areas to 26C inland with light southerly or variable breezes.

Tomorrow will remain dry and very warm across the country with hazy sunshine and highs up to 28C in the south-east and around 19C or 20C along the coasts.

There is also a chance of showers in the north and north-west which could turn into patchy rain overnight.

Monday will see more cloud cover in the morning and some light showers, but the sun is expected to break through as the day progresses and it will remain dry.

There will be some wind across the country but breezes will be mostly light.

Irish Independent