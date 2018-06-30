As sunseekers flock to the coast for sun, sea and sand, volunteers are urging people to pick up their rubbish before they leave.

'It'll get worse' - Popular Wicklow beach covered in litter as the public hits the coast during heatwave

Volunteers on Brittas Bay beach in Co Wicklow collected a number of bin bags worth of rubbish last night, and plan to return tomorrow as more groups gather on the weekend.

One member of the Brittas Bay Beach Care Facebook page, Sinead Keane, said large groups of youths appear to be the "biggest offenders" for littering on the beach.

"With the good weather we have had high volumes of people and with that comes lots of waste left behind," Sinead told Independent.ie.

The group are calling on the council to introduce more enforcement for litter fining and better access to bins on the beach

"That is very often alcohol related, with large young groups often arriving by bus which are our biggest offenders. Yesterday we made the decision to go down and give out bags as there was a report of teenagers throwing beer bottles into water in the early afternoon.

"During that trip we filled bags, and that was while people were still on the beach."

The group are anticipating the litter issue to worsen over the weekend, as people enjoy time off from work and school.

"It will get worse. We would implore people to bring big bags and dispose of rubbish into that bag immediately after use, so it doesn’t get blown around the beach. You should leave with everything you came with."

Working under the Clean Coasts initiative with An Taisce, Sinead says the group would like to see an end to beach littering in the near future.

"We are speaking to the council and will be hoping to meet with them to come up with a longer-term plan to address this issue. We don’t want to just be reactive to the present issue, we want to stop it.

"We are looking for more enforcement of fining from litter wardens, better signage as the old signs are faded, and better access to bins, preferably recycling options."

Locals wishing to help out with the beach clean-up on Sunday can find more information on the Brittas Bay Beach Care Facebook page.

In May, popular drinking spots along Dublin's canal banks were left in dire conditions following a spell of good weather.

Beer bottles, empty cans, paper packaging and food waste made up some of the rubbish left behind as members of the public flocked to the canals for daytime drinking.

Ireland has been hit with a week of sunny spells as temperatures reached up to 31C yesterday.

Met Éireann has extended the nationwide status yellow warning until tonight, with temperatures expected to exceed 27C in Connacht, Munster and parts of Leinster.

Online Editors