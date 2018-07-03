'It is essential work' - OPW defends washing the Papal Cross during hosepipe ban

The Office of Public Works has defended washing the Papal Cross at Phoenix Park in Dublin during a hosepipe ban, describing it as "essential" work.

A video emerged online yesterday of the Papal Cross being cleaned ahead of Pope Francis’s visit to Ireland next month.

This invoked angry reactions on social media as Irish Water introduced a hosepipe ban in the Greater Dublin Area in a bid to conserve water during the heatwave.

The ban is set to be extended to Laois, Kilkenny, Limerick, Kerry, Galway and Waterford this week.

In a statement, the OPW said: “A contractor was appointed by the Office of Public Works in June to clean down and paint the Papal Cross in advance of the World Meeting of Families event to be held in Phoenix Park on 26 August 2018.

"This work is deemed essential in advance of the substantial preparatory works required and the event itself as the Cross has not being painted in over 4 years.

The appointed contractor has being preparing for these works for the past number of week and has used the minimum amount of water required for this work.

“The water that was used was drawn off last week before Irish Water put in place a Water Conservation Order. The contractor has indicated that no further water is required for the remainder of the works."

Irish Water chief Jerry Grant says we have reached a "crisis situation".

“It's necessary because we are in a crisis situation now similar to the drought of 1976 and the implications are being felt right across the country,” he said.

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Ireland next month for two days - August 25 and 26 - as part of the World Meeting of Families event.

