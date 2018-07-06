It's been one week since a hosepipe ban was put in place in the Greater Dublin area and despite fears of the €125 fine for excessive water usage, no fines have been issued to date.

Irish Water have yet to fine anyone for hosepipe misuse with less than 20 reports made

As a nationwide hosepipe ban begins today, Irish Water has confirmed that no one has been fined yet and less than 20 people have made complaints so far.

The company also said that anyone that has been reported will be contacted by Irish Water to let them know a complaint was filed.

"We have received less than 20 calls to our call centre to date in reporting domestic users for misuse of water," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"Irish Water is following up on these reports by making contact with the home owners and alerting them to the fact that a report has been made.

"We have not issued any fines to date as we want to give people the opportunity to understand how their water usage can impact on the current, highly unusual situation, and to adjust their behaviours accordingly."

The company added that in most cases, it is likely the homeowner was simply unaware of the significance of the restrictions.

"Experience from the UK and Northern Ireland, where similar bans have been imposed, show that in the majority of cases people are simply not aware of the importance of adhering to such a ban," they said.

Irish Water announced the hosepipe ban would be implemented nationwide from today onwards.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 29C this weekend as the "warm spell isn't going anywhere", according to Met Éireann.

With no significant rainfall forecast over the next five days, a Status Yellow drought warning remains in place.

