Irish Water confirms nationwide hosepipe ban will come into effect on Friday

A NATIONAL hosepipe ban is to come into effect from 8am this Friday, Irish Water has confirmed.

The ban, already in place across much of the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) since last Monday, will be extended to all areas due to low water levels.

Night-time restrictions are currently imposed across more than 40 water supply schemes, with more than 100 more under threat.

But with Met Éireann forecasting no immediate end to the heatwave, it is understood that Irish Water is of the view that only a national ban on using hosepipes to water gardens, wash cars or fill paddling pools or ponds will help conserve supplies.

Sources said the move was discussed at a review meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group held in the Department of Agriculture this morning.

Members of the group include Met Éireann, the Department of Housing – which is responsible for the water network – Department of Defence, the HSE, Gardai, Irish Water and others.

The NECG is expected to meet on an ongoing basis as the dry spell continues but has not been formally convened.

While consumption has dropped across the GDA since the hosepipe ban was introduced on Monday, it is still above ‘normal’ demand for this time of year.

The concern is that unless pressure is reduced on raw water sources including rivers, lakes and aquifers, widespread restrictions will have to be imposed later in the summer.

“They’re predicting that this period of hot weather could last so they’re in this for long haul,” one source said.

“There were serious concerns raised about water shortages, particularly in Galway, Donegal and other areas. There are obviously concerns in Dublin and the GDA, but it was stressed this isn’t a full-blown emergency, it’s a period of hot weather.”

Irish Water has powers under the 2007 Water Services Act to impose a ban. To date, fewer than ten people have reported their neighbours for breaching the hosepipe ban in place since Monday.

A source said no objections to implementing a national ban had been raised.

Online Editors