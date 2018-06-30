IRELAND is set to bask in Mediterranean conditions until early July as Met Éireann extended its Status Yellow hot weather warning until tonight.

Ireland to enjoy Mediterranean conditions until 'early July' - but the heatwave could be coming to an end

Temperatures peaked at 31C yesterday but, despite predictions, did not threaten the 131 year top temperature record of 33.3C set in Kilkenny in 1887.

Shannon was again the hottest spot in Ireland with a top temperature of 31.1C at 1pm.

Malin Head savoured an incredible 16.5 hours of sunshine while the minimum overnight temperature at Mace Head in Galway was a balmy 19C.

However, the heat will continue to ease over the weekend and is set to peak at 28C today.

Ireland will enjoy temperatures of between 22C and 26C next week rather than the 32C recorded this week which sent an estimated one million people flocking to parks, beaches, lakes and reservoirs to cool off.

As the temperatures ease, parts of Ireland may also witness heavy showers, particularly Cork, Kerry and Waterford, due to weather fronts moving north from the Bay of Biscay.

Showers are possible on Sunday and Monday – though Met Éireann said next week was still likely to deliver warm, hazy sunshine for most areas.

But the searing temperatures continued to cause problems for local authorities, emergency services, farmers and Irish Water.

Dublin and Northern Ireland imposed hosepipe bans in a bid to conserve water supplies.

The Department of Agriculture warned that forest and gorse fires were now very likely over coming days because of the heat and tinder-dry conditions with gorse blazes in Dublin, Wicklow, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

The department extended its Condition Red forest fire warning until next week as Dublin Fire Brigade warned of the catastrophic damage caused by such blazes.

Coillte pleaded with people to exercise extreme care when disposing of cigarettes, barbecue embers and even glass bottles.

Wicklow County Fire Service confirmed it had attended 42 gorse, forest and wildland fires in just 48 hours.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) also warned that the heat and falling water levels were having an ecological impact.

IFI chief executive Dr Ciaran Byrne urged anyone who spots distressed or dead fish to immediately report it.

“Low water levels and high water temperatures may lead to fish kills,” he said.

“The temperatures are dangerously hot and fish kills may be unavoidable. In some instances, moving fish may prove too stressful. We would ask anglers

practising catch and release fishing during this hot spell to consider taking a break from fishing entirely until conditions are more favourable.”

The soaring temperatures also caused misery for commuters and council road crews.

Kildare County Council temporarily closed the R401 Rathangan to Clonbullogue Road as high road surface temperatures left the tar melting.

Council officials consulted with gardaí and the road was deemed unsafe and was closed until temperatures ease.

The AA warned people to be aware of how quickly temperatures can soar in a parked car – and to take extreme care with children, the elderly or animals left in stationary vehicles.

AA director Conor Faughnan warned a test showed the interior of a parked car could soar in temperature from 18C to 47C in just 30 minutes.

Met Éireann confirmed its Status Yellow warm weather warning would remain in place until 10pm tonight. “Temperatures in excess of 27C are expected on Saturday mainly in Connacht, Munster and parts south Leinster,” a spokesperson said.

However, there will be some relief for drought-hit farmers in the west and south with showers possible from Sunday.

“Saturday will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine, but there is a chance of a shower along the west coast. Temperatures will be between 22C and 25C in the east, between 26C and 28C elsewhere.”

Online Editors