Met Éireann has extended a Status Yellow weather warning for another week as high temperatures continue to “exacerbate drought conditions”.

Ireland to bask in glorious sunshine for the foreseeable future as Met Éireann extends weather warning for another week

Temperatures continue to peak around the mid 20s mark and are set to hit highs of 28C this weekend.

The national forecaster predicts “mostly dry and warm weather will continue across Ireland for the rest of this week and through next week as well, thus exacerbating drought conditions”.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry, with maximum temperatures spanning the low 20s and warmer conditions in the midlands.

Meanwhile, a nationwide ban on hosepipes will come into effect tomorrow.

The ban was first introduced in the Greater Dublin Area on Monday.

The move now means the whole island faces water restrictions after Northern Ireland Water enforced a limit on domestic water use on Monday.

Early indications suggest that the warm and mostly dry conditions will continue for most of next week.

There is a small chance of some scattered showers from midweek but temperatures will still be in the mid to high 20s.

Online Editors