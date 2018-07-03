Met Éireann has issued yet another high-temperature warning as temperatures are expected to reach high 20s across 14 counties on Wednesday.

Ireland set to sizzle on Wednesday as Met Éireann issues Status Yellow warning for 14 counties

The Status Yellow warning was issued at 4pm this afternoon and comes into effect on Wednesday at 2pm, remaining in place until 7pm that evening.

The counties affected include Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 27 or 28 degrees.

With no significant rainfall forecast over the next five days, a Status Yellow drought warning remains in place.

The drought warning is in effect until July 6 – though farmers and livestock owners are worried it could be extended further.

Meanwhie, the Government's emergency tsar has been meeting with officials from across the country today as the heatwave continues.

Sean Hogan, who coordinated the country's response to recent severe weather events including Storm Emma and Hurricane Ophelia, met today with the heads of local authorities at a pre-arranged housing summit in Dublin.

He has also met with fire chiefs amid a proliferation of wildfires around the country.

Mr Hogan will meet with officials from other Government agencies tomorrow.

Speaking today Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the situation regarding water shortages is likely to get worse before it gets better. He warned that parts of the country could be facing water restrictions into September.

The rising temperatures has seen a hosepipe ban enforced in Dublin with the possibility of further extensions as pressure on the water supply continues.

On top of depleting water supplies the Minister said it is expected that there will be an increased fire risk.

The national directorate for fire and emergency management may convene on Friday to discuss plans going forward if the situation persists. The committee is a step below the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group which was convened during the winter storms.

Online Editors