Ireland basked in our hottest weather in decades today as temperatures reached a sizzling 32C.

Ireland basked in our hottest weather in decades today as temperatures reached a sizzling 32C.

Ireland enjoys hottest weather in decades as temperatures reach 32C, but rain is on the way

A Met Eireann forecaster confirmed this evening that temperatures of 32C were recorded at Shannon Airport this evening, the first time that the mercury has reached such heights here since 1976.

There's good news for sunseekers as Met Eireann has said that the heatwave will continue and we're set to enjoy sunny, dry weather over the weekend.

She said: "Tomorrow will continue dry and very sunny. Light easterly breezes will increase moderate keeping highest temperatures around 24 to 27C in eastern and southern coastal counties in the onshore breeze.

"However, elsewhere top temperatures are expected to reach again between 28 to 31 or 32C with highest values likely in western areas."

A status yellow high temperature weather warning that advises temperatures exceeding 30C remains in place until 9pm tomorrow evening.

While we're set to enjoy more glorious weather over the weekend, things will become slightly more unsettled.

The duty forecaster explained: "Saturday will be mainly dry and sunny, but a few showers may affect western areas.

Diarmuid Earley (4) from Kildare enjoying the good weather Photo Gareth Chaney Collins Sophia Lavrinovica 2 from Blanchardstown enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Kate Ryan with her Shitzu dogs Prince William & Prince Harry enjoying the good weather Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Becky Donovan from Newbridge enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach , Dublin Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins People enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Marina Souza & Tuulikki Hohenthal enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach , Dublin Photo Gareth Chaney Collins Aoife Robinson 2 & her mother Jill Robinson both from Ratoath enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach , Dublin Photo Gareth Chaney Collins Maria Malina, Katerina Jurkeica & Karina Anastasian all from Clongriffin enjoying the good weather on Portmarnock Beach , Dublin Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

"It will continue warm or hot with top temperatures in the mid to high 20's and winds will be light to moderate easterly with some sea breezes developing in the afternoon.

"It will be mostly dry with sunny spells or hazy sunshine on Sunday but showers are likely to affect western areas and later heavy showers may push in from the south.

"Winds will become moderate easterly generally but along Atlantic coastal more northerly keeping temperatures around the mid twenties.

"The further outlook for the early days of next week is for continuing warm weather with hazy sunshine, but not as hot as this week and temperatures are likely to be in the low to mid twenties.

"As the high pressure system drifts northeastwards some showers are likely to break out."

Online Editors