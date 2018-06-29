In Pictures: Some of the best snaps from around the country as Ireland basks in sunshine
People are taking to the streets, parks and beaches to soak up the summer sun while it's here
People all over the country did their best to soak up the sun this week as the heatwave continued to sizzle the nation.
Temperatures remained in the high 20s--even hitting 30s in some areas—and broke records for the hottest June day since 1976.
Sun enthusiasts took to the streets, parks and beaches across the nation every day this week to make the best of sizzling temperatures before potential showers hit the west coast tomorrow.
Here are some of the best snaps of people making the most of the sun gathered this week.
Online Editors