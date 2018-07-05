'I didn't know who to call' - Incredible moment woman rescues stranded baby dolphin on Louth beach

A baby dolphin that became stranded on a Louth beach was saved when a woman carried it back to the sea.

A baby dolphin that became stranded on a Louth beach was saved when a woman carried it back to the sea.

The amazing moment happened last Saturday when Jenni Hanninen from Finland took her horse out for a saunter on the beach.

Suddenly she seen a dolphin at the edge of the water and immediately went over and carried the mammal back to the water.

The dolphin is seen splashing its tail-fin in the water as it swims away from Seapoint Beach in Louth before the woman turns around and signals to onlookers that her rescue mission was a success.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Jenni said this was the first time she ever experienced something like this.

“When I was younger I might have saved a couple of birds but nothing like this,” she said.

“I just saw the first baby dolphin at the side of the water. I didn’t know who to call or if I should call the coastguard or someone.

“So I went over to help and when I was coming back there was another one which was stranded as well. I didn’t even know they existed on the east coast,” she added.

Jenni lives in Drogheda and laughed off suggestions that she has no plans to give up her job in financial services for a career in animal rescue.

Online Editors