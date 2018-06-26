Heatwave to last two weeks as Met Éireann says Ireland faces 'second highest temperature ever'
- Today's temperatures will peak at between 24C and 28C
- Temperatures as high as 30C expected for Friday
- Met Éireann issues High-Temperature warning for the country
- This week could well be the hottest June weather since 1976
The mercury is set to rocket all over Ireland this week - with Met Éireann saying the country could see it's second highest temperature ever recorded.
A Status Yellow high temperature warning is in place until 9pm Friday and yesterday was officially the hottest day of 2018 as the temperature hit 27.5C in Carlow.
Meteorologist Siobhan Ryan said temperatures could hit 31C in some parts over the next few days. - and the heatwave is set to last for at least another two weeks.
"We could be looking at the second highest ever temperature in Ireland before the week’s end," she said.
“There has only been a handful of times where temperatures here have just exceeded 30C."
The highest temperature ever recorded was back in 1887, when the mercury reached 33.3C in Co Kilkenny.
Meanwhile, Irish Water has warned that it may have to implement water restrictions as the country is set to swelter in a 30C heatwave this week.
The utility has urged householders and businesses to conserve water as supplies are now at serious risk in the greater Dublin area, as well as Donegal and the midlands, particularly in Athlone and Mullingar, parts of Offaly and Kilkenny.
The Dublin region alone is currently using 600 million litres of water a day, which is close to the maximum level of water that can be treated on a daily basis.
Irish Water may introduce night-time water restrictions.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Monday the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures top 27C
- Farmers face fodder dilemma as lack of rain stops grass growth
- 'Bump your daily water intake up to 10 glasses' - and other expert tips to protect yourself in heatwave