The mercury is set to rocket all over Ireland this week - with Met Éireann saying the country could see it's second highest temperature ever recorded.

The mercury is set to rocket all over Ireland this week - with Met Éireann saying the country could see it's second highest temperature ever recorded.

Heatwave to last two weeks as Met Éireann says Ireland faces 'second highest temperature ever'

A Status Yellow high temperature warning is in place until 9pm Friday and yesterday was officially the hottest day of 2018 as the temperature hit 27.5C in Carlow.

Meteorologist Siobhan Ryan said temperatures could hit 31C in some parts over the next few days. - and the heatwave is set to last for at least another two weeks. "We could be looking at the second highest ever temperature in Ireland before the week’s end," she said.

“There has only been a handful of times where temperatures here have just exceeded 30C." The highest temperature ever recorded was back in 1887, when the mercury reached 33.3C in Co Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, Irish Water has warned that it may have to implement water restrictions as the country is set to swelter in a 30C heatwave this week. The utility has urged householders and businesses to conserve water as supplies are now at serious risk in the greater Dublin area, as well as Donegal and the midlands, particularly in Athlone and Mullingar, parts of Offaly and Kilkenny.

Sophie Ducasse (5) having fun in Skerries Pic:Mark Condren Lauren Chaney and her brother Darragh enjoying the sun on Bull Island Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Cael Skehan enjoying the weather on Bull Island Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Pictured are Heloisa Belarmino and Luiz Rodrigo Pereira enjoying the sunshine and hot weather along Dublin's canals: RollingNews.ie President Michael D Higgins. Photo: Gerry Mooney Priya Murphy Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins A temperature scale on a beach shows high temperatures during a heat wave. Lucia Pivarci enjoying the weather on Bull Island Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins HOT: Sunbathers at Brittas Bay yesterday. Photo: Neil Carson Michelle Moore & Maura Lynskey enjoying the good weather on Bull Island, Dublin Photo Gareth Chaney Collins Gallagher Brothers (L to R) Conor 4 & 3 Alex both from Maynooth enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Roly the Tibetan terrier & Kate O'Callaghan from Sutton enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins Mayara Agappes orignally from Sao Paulo Brazil but now living in Kilmainham enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins People enjoying the good weather in Stephens Green,Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

The Dublin region alone is currently using 600 million litres of water a day, which is close to the maximum level of water that can be treated on a daily basis. Irish Water may introduce night-time water restrictions.

Online Editors