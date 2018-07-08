-
Heatwave is here to stay as temperatures to reach 27C but it's set to become more unsettled
Independent.ie
Slather on the suncream and fire up the barbecue as the heatwave looks like it's here to stay, with temperatures set to reach a sizzling 27C in the coming days.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/heatwave/heatwave-is-here-to-stay-as-temperatures-to-reach-27c-but-its-set-to-become-more-unsettled-37093238.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37093194.ece/4a99b/AUTOCROP/h342/TG%20GROOVE%201.jpg
- Email
Slather on the suncream and fire up the barbecue as the heatwave looks like it's here to stay, with temperatures set to reach a sizzling 27C in the coming days.
Sun-seekers will be delighted to hear that we're set to enjoy even more good weather this week.
Met Eireann issued a status Yellow weather warning for mostly dry and warm weather, that could exacerbate drought conditions on June 300 and that remains in place until Wednesday night.
A Met Eireann forecaster has said that the weather will become slightly more unsettled in the coming days.
One noticeable change would be the slipping away of wall-to-wall sunshine to make way for hazy sunshine and cloudy spells.
There might be 'occasional showers' this week but they won’t be enough, according to a Met Eireann forecaster.
“We need 70-90mm of rain to bring the parched ground back to normal. We’ve been dry for so long, the rain in this week won’t be enough,” the forecaster said.
The weather will be more 'bearable' in coastal areas, with the accompanying breeze.
Kick starting the week with heat, Monday is expected to be very warm, with top temperatures of 23-27C.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all see temperatures reaching up to 26C, with a slight chance of drizzle in the northwest of the country.
The mercury will climb slightly further on Friday, although 'showers are likely', more sunny spells and hazy sunshine is expected.
Online Editors