Motorists on the M1 and around the Port Tunnel entrance have been advised to take caution as smoke billows out from a gorse fire in north Dublin.

Gardaí issue warning to motorists as emergency services battle gorse fire in north Dublin

Grass has reportedly caught fire in the Coolock Lane and Oscar Traynor Road area.

Dublin Fire Brigade is tending to the fire in a field beside the M1 and two pumps are currently at the scene.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to take caution.

We have two pumps on Coolock Lane/Oscar Traynor Road at grass on fire. Smoke is affecting the #M1, #M50 and entrance to the Port Tunnel. @aaroadwatch @livedrive @m50dublin @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/g5DPgnz6SF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 6, 2018

"Smoke from a gorse fire is affecting visibility on Coolock Lane and the motorway outside the Port Tunnel. Take extreme care in the area," they said in a tweet.

Gardaí are also urging motorists to drive carefully.

"Smoke is affecting visibility on the M1 near the Port Tunnel."

Fire services in Dublin and elsewhere have been tackling high volumes of gorse fires as Ireland continues to experience high temperatures during the heatwave.

Parts of Wicklow, Louth and Meath have all been affected.

