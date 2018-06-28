Fire crews battle raging blaze in housing estate as temperatures show no sign of cooling

The alarm was raised shortly after noon today, when locals noticed a shrubbery area in Rocky Valley Crescent, Kilmacanogue was alight.

Fire crews battled the blaze this afternoon to ensure the fire did not spread towards houses nearby, with one crew member saying; "We're working flat out. It feels like the whole of Wicklow is on fire."

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and locals were shocked to see the blaze so close to their homes.

Emergency services cordoned off the scene as attempts continued to control the fire.

Fire crews are on call nationwide today as the temperatures soar and the risk of fires increase. Dublin Fire Brigade have already battled several forest fires in the Dublin Mountains.

Unfortunately a car was destroyed in today's gorse fire (Dublin mountains) after a change in wind direction ruined visibility on the road. Smoke from these fires affects your breathing & ability to see, enjoy the ☀, be safe #Heatwave #HeatwaveIreland pic.twitter.com/Yjjj4mtWL6 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018

They also posted an image on their official Twitter account of a car that was destroyed in a gorse fire in the Dublin mountains.

"Unfortunately a car was destroyed in today's gorse fire (Dublin mountains) after a change in wind direction ruined visibility on the road. Smoke from these fires affects your breathing & ability to see, enjoy the sun, be safe," they wrote.

The Department of Agriculture has also issued a status red warning for forest fires. It said in a statement this status was the highest level and was rare in Ireland, and it replaced a status orange warning which had been in effect since last Thursday.

The warning was to indicate the dangerous possibility that fire could spread rapidly in these conditions once ignited.

"[It] may give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfire development and spread, particularly in dead grasses, and low-moisture shrub fuels like gorse and heather."

People who own forest lands have been advised to implement fire prevention plans, and to be prepared for the likelihood of fire outbreaks on or around their property.

Farmers were also advised to exercise caution in relation to the use of machinery around hay meadows.

It was initially believed that the unusual hot spell would break over the weekend, but Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly explained this morning that there is no sign of the current high pressure "breaking".

Temperatures topped 30C in parts of the country yesterday – and are expected to rise again today.

Nights will continue to be warm as well, with temperatures in the low to midteens. While many people find it hard to sleep in the heat, the Met Eireann forecaster said as long as temperatures stay in this bracket, they should be bearable.

"I would have grave concern if the night temperatures went anywhere above 20C because the body needs those cooler temperatures overnight to cool off from the day.

"We can expect 31C, maybe even 32C inland, likely in the same places that experienced higher temperatures yesterday," Joanna Donnelly told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland this morning.

"There will also be a light, easterly wind that will moderate a little later, but it will be overall a dry, warm, sunny, hot summer's day with sea breezes along the coasts.

"Tonight, the temperatures will be between 13 and 15 degrees as well, and it will be the same tomorrow after another hot and sunny day.

"It will be another warm and sunny day on Saturday and Sunday, as the high pressure is not breaking down.

"So it's another day pushed out - we were looking at uncertainty but the latest model shows its set to continue with more dry, warm and sunny weather next week too."

Forecasts for today suggest highs of 30C, while tomorrow it could reach 32C in places, close to the hottest temperatures on record for the country. In 1887, temperatures reached 33.3C in Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail are now distributing 50,000 bottles of water to train customers and have announced that "hot weather protocols" are in place for fleet and infrastructure maintenance.

The company are advising to;

To avoid unnecessary travel if unwell

To ask for assistance or, if on a busy peak service, to ask for a seat if you become unwell while travelling

Wear comfortable clothing

Remember your hat and sunscreen if you are enjoying the sun on the platform, or sitting in direct sunlight on the train

Iarnród Éireann has also put into operation a series of hot weather protocols to ensure services run without disruption.

Fleet maintenance will focus on cooling systems on board, and on ensuring air-conditioning is operating well on equipped fleets, with fleets being monitored remotely and in maintenance centres.

Some track maintenance works are being deferred, as unsettling the track bed can increase the risk of rail buckling in the heat. However, engineers say that rail heat levels have not approached levels to cause concern or to require speed restrictions, but will continue to monitor this through automated temperature gauges, preventive works on jointed track, and ongoing line inspections.

