A major gorse fire has broken out in the Slieve Bloom mountains, Co Offaly.

The fire, which is said to have started this afternoon, quickly spread as temperatures in the area reached 26C.

Kinnitty councillor John Clendennen told Independent.ie that Offaly Fire & Rescue Service are currently battling the blaze, along with an overhead helicopter.

Online Editors